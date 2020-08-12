CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 declared on orissaresults.nic.in

The results of the CHSE class 12 Science exam was declared by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, at 12:30 PM on Wednesday (August 12). The results is available on orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and examresults.net.in.

Here's How To Check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2020

Step 1: Go to orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click on the relevant result link

Step 3: Enter requires details and submit

Step 4: View results

Step 5: Download results and take a printout.

Nearly a lakh candidate had appeared in the Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) class 12 Science exam in 2020.

It may be recalled that Odisha government had cancelled the pending examinations of its higher secondary classes originally scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to lockdown restrictions imposed as a result of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

For the papers whose examination could not be conducted due to coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha CHSE has adopted the assessment scheme announced by the Supreme Court on the basis of the suggestions made by a committee of CBSE.

For the students who have appeared for only three papers, the average marks obtained in best two theory papers will be awarded for rest of the papers.