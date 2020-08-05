CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 likely to be released in a few days; check orissaresults.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) will announce the results of its higher secondary science and commerce exams in the third week of August while the results of the arts stream will be declared by August end, state’s school and mass education minister Samir Dash announced last week.

The evaluation process is currently underway despite the lockdown restrictions. Last year, the CHSE released the results of the higher secondary exam announced on June 21, but this year it has been delayed due to COVID-19-induced restrictions.

Once officially declared, the students can check their CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 on the council’s official websites: orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in

Here's How To Check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2020

Step 1: Go to orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click on the relevant result link

Step 3: Enter requires details and submit

Step 4: View results

Step 5: Download results and take a printout.

Early this month, the state government had cancelled the pending examinations of its higher secondary classes originally scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to lockdown restrictions on opening of educational institutions.

At least 22 papers of these streams including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics and hardware and retail were waiting to be held.

For the papers whose examination could not be conducted, the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education has adopted the assessment scheme announced by the Supreme Court on the basis of the suggestions made by a committee of CBSE.

“The best performance of the students in the examination papers already held will be taken as a yardstick to declare the results. In case of science students who have appeared at more than three papers, the average marks in best three papers will be awarded for the papers whose examination has not been conducted,” the minister said.

For the students who have appeared for only three papers, the average marks obtained in best two theory papers will be awarded for rest of the papers.