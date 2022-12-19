'Chullu Bhar Pani mein Doob maare': Union Minister Giriraj Singh ATTACKS Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. He said, "Chullu Bhar Pani mein Doob maare Rahul Gandhi. He is insulting Indian soldiers. Rahul knows neither the geography nor the history of the country. Rahul's maternal grandfather, Nehru, gave thousands of kilometers of land to China. Today, under Modi's regime, soldiers answer by looking eye to eye. Then whether it is Galwan or Tawang. Xi Jinping knows Modi, so he does not dare to enter. If Modi knows friendship, he also knows how to answer. The world is praising PM Modi. The CIA is saying that there is no nuclear war in Russia-Ukraine because of India and Rahul is criticizing it."

Giriraj didn't stop here. He said, "Due to Modi's successful foreign policy, every major country in the world is keen to have relations with India. Rahul's maternal grandfather's home, Italy, is also included in this." Rahul Gandhi has said that our government does not work under geopolitical strategy. China has given a clear threat, which the government is hiding. They are preparing for war, not for infiltration. I have already said that we must be careful. China has occupied our 2000-square-metre and they are beating our soldiers.

On the other hand, Giriraj also besieged Nitish Kumar over death due to poisonous liquor in Bihar. Criticizing the statement given by the Chief Minister, he said that Nitish Kumar's reign had ended in the state. Now they should reconsider the failed liquor policy. Criticizing the statements of Nitish Kumar, the Union Minister said that in such a situation, then what is the need of police in Bihar? All police stations in the state should be closed. Accusing CM Nitish, Giriraj Singh said that the people of Bihar are angry. Nitish Kumar will have to bear the brunt of this. Speaking to the media in the Parliament House complex, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that liquor has become like a god in Bihar, which may not be visible to Nitish Kumar, but it is everywhere in the state.