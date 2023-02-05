topStoriesenglish2569804
'Chuppi Todiye Pradhan Mantriji': Congress to Pose 3 Questions Daily to PM Modi as Part of 'Hum Adanike Hain Kaun' Series

Jairam Ramesh had earlier alleged that the Opposition is not being allowed to demand Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani-Hindenburg issue. 

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today hit out against the Modi government over the ongoing Adani row accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining 'eloquent silence' on the issue. He said that Congress has decided to pose three questions to the Modi government every day on the issue under the series named 'Hum Adanike Hai Kaun'. 

Ramesh had earlier alleged that the Opposition is not being allowed to demand Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani-Hindenburg issue. 

"The eloquent silence of the PM on the Adani MahaMegaScam has forced us to start a series, HAHK-Hum Adanike Hain Kaun. We will be posing 3 questions to the PM daily beginning today. Here are the first three. Chuppi Todiye Pradhan Mantriji," said Ramesh in a tweet today.

On the other hand, the Congress party said in a tweet that the Congress is standing with the people while PM Modi is not visible anywhere.

"The whole world is seeing the result of PM Modi's kindness towards Adani. Crores of rupees of the general public are at stake, and their hard-earned money is getting drowned. Today, while the Congress is standing with the public in this difficult situation, PM Modi, who is visible everywhere on odd days, is not visible anywhere in this case," said Congress.

A report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24, claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others. The report triggered a sell-off of shares of all Adani Group companies. 

Earlier on Friday, the Opposition members raised the demand for a JPC inquiry into the Hindunberg report against the Adani Group, alleging a scam. A number of Opposition leaders had given the suspension of Business notice to their respective Houses to hold a discussion on the allegations levelled by Hindenburg against the Adani Group.

