Church vandalised in Mysuru, baby 'Jesus' statue damaged, probe ordered

The incident happened two days after Christmas, for which all the necessary arrangements for the convenience of pilgrims were made, details below.

Last Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 02:14 PM IST
Mysuru: After vandalism in a church in Karnataka`s Mysuru left a statue of baby Jesus damaged just days after Christmas, police said they are checking CCTV footage, and arrests were expected soon. According to the police, on Tuesday some unidentified persons vandalized the St. Mary`s Church adjacent to Gonikoppa Road in Piriyapatna, as a result of which several items here, including the statue of Baby Jesus, were found damaged."We have formed a team to nab the culprits. Also, we are looking for the CCTV footage as recorded in the nearby cameras," Superintendent of Police (SP) Mysuru, Seema Latkar said.

She further said that the matter appears to be a case of theft as the money box and other valuables have been taken away. The incident happened two days after Christmas, for which all the necessary arrangements for the convenience of pilgrims were made. The priest of the church, Father John Paul told the police that he entered the church at 6 pm on Tuesday and found eight sound systems, a front table, and flower pots damaged.

He also said that some other items were destroyed."Father John Paul complained about this to the Priyapatna police station and the personnel who registered the complaint visited the place and continued the search to find the persons who committed the crime," SP Latkar said further. On January 20, 2020, the St. Francis of Assisi Church located in Kengeri Satellite Town of Bengaluru was also vandalised by unidentified miscreants.

