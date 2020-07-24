Cipla ready to launch coronavirus COVID-19 treatment drug Favipiravir: CSIR

New Delhi: Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm Cipla is ready to launch coronavirus drug Favipiravir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, according to an official statement released by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Thursday (July 23, 2020).

The drug has been developed CSIR and in its efforts to make the drug cost effective, the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) developed a process of using locally available chemicals to synthesise the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and transferred the technology to Cipla.

Taking to Twitter, CSIR wrote: "Cost Effective Process Technology of Favipiravir Developed by CSIR Used by M/s Cipla Ltd., for Scale up & the Repurposed Drug Expected to be Launched Soon."

"Cipla has scaled up the process in their manufacturing facility and approached DCGI (Drug Controller General of India) for permission to launch the product in India. Given that DCGI has given restricted emergency use for Favipiravir in the country, Cipla is now all set to launch the product to help patients suffering from COVID-19," the statement said.

Commenting on the development, CSIR-IICR Director S Chandrashekhar said the technology is very efficient and allows the manufacturer to make large quantities of the product in a short span of time.

The anti-viral drug, Favipiravir, had shown promise of treatment of COVID-19 in mild and moderate cases during clinical trials.