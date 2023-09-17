Circus Of Promises Ahead Of MP Polls: Whatever Congress Guarantees, CM Shivraj Offers More

BHOPAL: With the Assembly elections just round the corner in Madhya Pradesh, it looks like the season of poll promises has arrived in the state. While the Opposition party, Congress, is guaranteeing gifts if it comes to power, the ruling party, BJP, too, is showering people with promises. Elections in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held by the end of this year and both the major political parties in the state, the Congress and the BJP, are putting up a determined fight.

While the Congress seeks to wrest Madhya Pradesh from the ruling party, the BJP is determined not to let go of power. In order to woo the voters they are engaging in the game of political one-upmanship and making bold promises to the electorate.

The Congress is offering guarantees to the people of the state and has assured them that if it comes to power it will waive off farmers’ loans. The Congress has also announced the launch of the Nari Samman Yojana for women with a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 and promised that gas cylinders would be sold for Rs 500 in the state. It has also vowed restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees.

While the Congress is giving guarantees, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is busy implementing a slew of schemes before the elections. The government launched the Ladli Behna Yojana for women and while the initial amount was fixed at Rs 1,000 per month, it was soon increased to Rs 1,250. Now, the government has promised to raise this amount further to Rs 3,000 per month. Additionally, the interest on farmers' loans has been waived, electricity tariffs have been reduced, and gas cylinders are being provided at Rs 450 for ‘ladli behnas.’

Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently said, "The Ladli Behna Yojana is not an ordinary scheme, and even Rs 15,000 crore is nothing for the honour of our sisters. The BJP government has waived off the interest on farmers' loans, and investment is increasing in the state, which is boosting business and industry. On the other hand, Kamal Nath had turned Vallabh Bhawan into a den of corruption. He discontinued all our schemes including the Rs 16,000 for women, and did not provide money for the weddings of girls. He also discontinued the pilgrimage plan for the elderly."

On his part, Kamal Nath, too, launched a scathing attack against Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP government in the state. Kamal Nath said that as the Assembly election draws near Shivraj remembers women, the youth, government employees and farmers. “The machine of lies and promises is running at double speed. The people of the state have realised the truth about the BJP and Shivraj. Now it's time for their collective farewell,” he said.

Political analysts say that during the election season it is usual for the ruling and Opposition parties to make promises and boast about their achievements. However, this time the Opposition parties are giving guarantees and vowing to fulfill their promises if voted to power. However, the ruling party is thwarting all their efforts to woo the electorate by fulfilling all the promises made by the opposition before the elections. This is making the state Assembly elections interesting and captivating.