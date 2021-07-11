CISCE reduces syllabus for many major subjects of ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2022, details here

New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate (CISCE) on Friday (July 9, 2021) further reduced the syllabus for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2021-2022.

The ICSE subjects for which the syllabus has been reduced namely are Geography, History and Civics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Economics, Commercial Studies, Computer Applications, Economic Applications, Commercial Applications, Environmental Applications, Home Science, Physical Education and Yoga.

Similarly, the ISC subjects for which syllabus has been reduced namely are Accounts, Commerce, Economics, Business Studies, History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Computer Science, Biotechnology, Environmental Science.

Earlier, on 2nd July the council had reduced the ISC and ICSE for both English and Indian Languages. CISCE had sent a letter to all the heads of affiliated schools informing them about the decision. In the letter, the council also revealed the process of reviewing the syllabus of other subjects as well for 2022 examinations.

The council will continue with the process of syllabus reduction for the remaining subjects and they will be made available on CISCE's official website soon.

