CISF chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal appointed CBI director

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was on Tuesday appointed as the new director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for two years, according to a personnel ministry order. A 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Maharashtra cadre, Jaiswal is currently the Director-General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). He has also served as Maharashtra's director general of police in the past.

Jaiswal has been appointed as the director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years, the ministry order said. A Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led three-member selection committee had on Monday shortlisted his name for the post. The CBI had got an acting Director in the form of Praveen Sinha after the term of RK Shukla ended on February 3 this year.

Subodh Kumar was the front runner of Delhi Police Commissioner after the retirement of Amulya Patnaik, incidentally, batchmate of SK Jaiswal.

After taking charge of CBI chief, Subodh Kumar will look after the case of 100 crore vasooli allegations by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, 1988 Batch IPS. Incidentally, Subodh Kr also served as Mumbai Police Commissioner before he was elevated to Maharashtra DGP. He also served in the Research and Analysis Wing (RA&W) for nine years, India's external intelligence agency.

He is also holding crucial information regarding the ongoing case of 100 crore vasooli investigating by the CBI. His fellow officer Rashmi Shukla had provided him with some crucial information with the documentary evidence, because of which the Maharashtra government initiated an inquiry against her.

