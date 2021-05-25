हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBI Director

Three front-runners for next CBI director as panel zeroes in on these names

The names were short-listed for the post of CBI director during a meeting of a high-powered committee, comprising PM Narendra Modi and two others.

Three front-runners for next CBI director as panel zeroes in on these names
From left to right: CISF DG Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, SSB DG Kumar Rajesh Chandra and MHA Special Sec VSK Kaumudi

New Delhi: Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Kumar Rajesh Chandra and VSK Kaumudi were short-listed for the post of CBI director during a meeting of a high-powered committee, comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and two others, on Monday (May 24, 2021), sources said.

Jaiswal, a 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is a former Maharashtra director general of police. He is at present the director-general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Chandra, a 1985-batch IPS officer of the Bihar cadre, is at present posted as the director-general of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), while Kaumudi, a 1986-batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, is posted as the special secretary for internal security in the Home Ministry.

The name of Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthy, a 1985-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was also under consideration.

The meeting of the high-powered committee, comprising Prime Minister Modi, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, started around 6:30 pm at the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, official residence of the Prime Minister, the sources said.

During the 90-minute meeting, Chowdhury objected to the process of selection of officers for the coveted post of CBI director.

"The way procedure was followed it was in conflict of the mandate of the committee. On 11th (May), I was given 109 names and today by 1 pm, 10 names were shortlisted and by 4 pm, six names were shortlisted. This casual approach of DoPT (department of personnel and training) is highly objectionable," Chowdhury told PTI.

The post of CBI director is vacant since the then incumbent Rishi Kumar Shukla retired on February 4 after a two-year stint.

The charge for the post was handed to Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer, till a formal appointment is made.

