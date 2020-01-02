हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CISF

CISF jawans save passenger's life at Delhi's IGI airport

The CISF jawans rushed to the side of the fallen passenger and administered CPR.

CISF jawans save passenger&#039;s life at Delhi&#039;s IGI airport
Constable Madhusudan and Constable Manoj Kumar. (Photo courtesy: ANI)

New Delhi: Prompt action by quick-thinking CISF personnel saved the life of a passenger at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on January 1.

The passenger, Ashok Mahajan had passed out near the domestic security hold area late Wednesday night. Two CISF jawans rushed to his side and administered Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) without any delay which helped in reviving him.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Mahajan was travelling to Udaipur with his group when the incident happened. One of the fellow travellers in his group was Achal Malhotra, a former diplomat. 

Malhotra praised the personnel for their quick action, saying, "CISF team was very quick to provide emergency medical procedure CPR. We are grateful to you Constable Madhusudan and Constable Manoj Kumar."

Rajesh Ranjan Director General of CISF applauded the emergency action of the CISF jawans and assured that they will both be rewarded for their action.

