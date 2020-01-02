CISF jawans save passenger's life at Delhi's IGI airport

New Delhi: Prompt action by quick-thinking CISF personnel saved the life of a passenger at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on January 1.

The passenger, Ashok Mahajan had passed out near the domestic security hold area late Wednesday night. Two CISF jawans rushed to his side and administered Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) without any delay which helped in reviving him.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

#ServingNation #SavingLives

Prompt response of #CISF personnel saved the life of a passenger namely Mr. Ashok Mahajan who got unconscious & fell down @ Delhi Airport. #CISF personnel Ct/GD Madhusudan & Ct/GD Manoj rushed to unconscious passenger & immediately gave CPR to him. pic.twitter.com/bszCPSgmDA — CISF (@CISFHQrs) January 2, 2020

Mahajan was travelling to Udaipur with his group when the incident happened. One of the fellow travellers in his group was Achal Malhotra, a former diplomat.

Malhotra praised the personnel for their quick action, saying, "CISF team was very quick to provide emergency medical procedure CPR. We are grateful to you Constable Madhusudan and Constable Manoj Kumar."

Live TV

Rajesh Ranjan Director General of CISF applauded the emergency action of the CISF jawans and assured that they will both be rewarded for their action.