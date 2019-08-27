CISF returns lost bag with Rs 1.22 lakh in cash to Delhi Metro passenger

Setting an example, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at the security check point of Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar metro station on Wednesday returned a bag containing Rs 1.22 lakh that was left behind at the metro station to its rightful owner.

Talking to Zee Media, a CISF personnel said that his colleague at the security check point of GTB Nagar metro station noticed the unclaimed bag lying on X-BIS machine output roller at around 5:30 PM. The CISF personnel immediately informed the matter to his Shift In-charge, who reached to the spot immediately and asked the nearby passengers about the unclaimed bag. No passenger came forward to claim the bag which was then checked thoroughly by CISF personnel.

The thorough checking of the bag showed that there was no dangerous/hazardous item inside it. After checking the bag, the CISF personnel opened the bag and found Rs 1.22 lakh cash inside it. The bag was taken to Station Controller Room and announcements were also made about it but no one came forward to claim the bag. The CISF personnel then deposited the bag with the Station Controller.

Finally, at around 6 PM a man named Nafees came at the security check point and enquired about the bag. The CISF Shift In-charge took Nafees to Station Controller Room and after proper verification, the bag with cash was handed over to him. Nafees thanked the CISF on getting his bag along with the money. He also appreciated the alertness and honesty displayed by CISF personnel.