CISF takes over security of Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday took over the security of the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat with the initial strength of 272 personnel against the total sanctioned strength of 352 personnel. This unit will be headed by Deputy Commandant rank officer. With this induction, total units under CISF security cover has risen to 350.

The Statue of Unity is a testimonial to the life of the first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and a role model of unity and statesmanship. Mirroring the political stature of Vallabhbhai Patel, it is the tallest statue in the world with a height of 182 metres (597 feet) located in front of Sardar Sarovar Dam, a splendidly scenic location.

This colossal statue stands on the isle of Sadhu-Bet in River Narmada at Kevadia, Gujarat, with the majestic Vindhyachal and Satpura Mountain Ranges in the backdrop. The campus of Statue of Unity is spread in 23 acres of land with seven operational gates and one emergency exit gate.

The statue is fast becoming one of the country’s top tourist attractions which aim to inspire the generations about Sardar Patel’s vision on unity, nationalism, inclusive growth and good governance.

MR Kothari, IAS, District Collector, Narmada/Chief Administrator, Statue of Unity was the chief guest of the function. Harikrishna Patel, IPS, IGP, Gujarat Police, VK Kakkar, Commandant, CISF Unit GR Baroda, senior officials from the management of Statue of Unity, Department of Forest and Environment, Gujarat government, local administration and CISF were present during the occasion.