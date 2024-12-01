Cities With Hazardous Air Quality Should Carry Warnings Just Like Cigarette Packets: Hindu Seer

Delhi-NCR's air quality again hit severe category this year with governments forced to close schools and ordering work from home. The GRAP stages were put into force to curb pollution sources. But all of these are temporary measures. Spiritual leader and environmental advocate Swami Sehjananda Saraswati who has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various environmental issues, has now called upon the National Green Tribunal to consider assigning warning tag for cities with hazardous air quality.

Expressing deep concern about the deteriorating air quality in cities like Delhi and its impact on life expectancy, Swami Sehjananda pointed out that a child born in cities like Delhi today is destined to live a shorter life. "Nearly 18% of their life expectancy is lost to air pollution. Compare this to children born in cleaner environments like Portugal—they live significantly longer. Shouldn’t we be alarmed?" he said.

He has urged the National Green Tribunal to take stronger measures. "Cities with hazardous air quality should carry warnings, just like cigarette packets display health risks. Imagine the impact of a sign saying, ‘Warning: Living in this city will reduce your lifespan.’ Transparency can push governments to act decisively," he opined.

Swami Sehjananda painted a grim picture of what inaction could lead to. He said, "The day is not far when children will carry oxygen cylinders instead of school bags. Clean air, like water, may soon be sold in bottles. Is this the legacy we want to leave for future generation?"

The Hindu seer called for believes that the switch to cleaner fuels is not an option but a necessity. He suggested drastic measures, including banning petrol and diesel in urban areas where alternatives like CNG are available. "We cannot continue to poison our cities with vehicular emissions. If CNG or electric vehicles can replace polluting fuels, why hesitate? Every day we delay, we harm the next generation," he said.

Highlighting the urgency of the environmental crisis, Swami Sehjananda has called for the declaration of a global environmental emergency. He warned, "We are running out of time. Look around: rivers are drying, forests are disappearing, and the air is turning toxic. If we don’t act now, future generations will live in a world where even clean air and water are luxuries." He has written to global leaders, urging them to prioritize conservation efforts over economic expansion.