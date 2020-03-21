Civil Aviation officers in self-quarantine; they held meeting with coronavirus COVID-19 infected MP Dushyant Singh

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday (March 20) confirmed that its officers who attended Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on March 18, and came in close proximity with possibly COVID19 infected MP Dushyant Singh, have gone into self-quarantine from today.

The ministry took to social media and tweeted:

Officers of the Ministry of Civil Aviation who attended the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on 18/3/20 and came in close proximity with referred Hon’ble Member of Parliament have gone into self quarantine from Friday evening as a precautionary measure. — Ministry of Civil Aviation (@MoCA_GoI) March 20, 2020

The news of Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested coronavirus positive has caused concern among 96 MPs, an IANS report said, adding these MPs are from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. These lawmakers were present at a breakfast meet at Rashtrapati Bhavan two days ago which Dushyant Singh also attended.

Notably, after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested coronavirus positive, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh have gone into self-isolation after coming in contact with her.



Now, who ever came into contact with Dushyant Singh has started going into self-isolation. Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel was the first to do this.

On March 18, President Ram Nath Kovind invited 96 MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to breakfast. Dushyant Singh, who is an MP from Jhalawar-Baran, had also come to the breakfast and interacted with the other MPs.

On March 16, Dushyant Singh had returned from Lucknow after attending Kanika Kapoor`s party.

Notably, Congress leader Jitin Prasada has also gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure after attending a dinner party with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor.