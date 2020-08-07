हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Civil Services had always been my dream: Miss India finalist Aishwarya Sheoran who cracked UPSC exam

After the results of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was announced for the Civil Services Exam 2019 on August 4 and Aishwarya Sheoran's story caught everyone's eye.

(Image courtesy: Twitter/@feminamissindia)
Play

New Delhi: After the results of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was announced for the Civil Services Exam 2019 on August 4 and Aishwarya Sheoran's story caught everyone's eye.

She is Miss India 2016 finalist and secured an impressive All India rank of 93 in the Civil Services Examination. Her journey started with Delhi Times Fresh Face, followed by many others. She was asked to participate in Miss India thus setting foot in the modelling industry.

The Miss India official Twitter page shared the news, it said: "Aishwarya Sheoran, Femina Miss India 2016 finalist, Campus Princess Delhi 2016, Freshface winner Delhi 2015 made us immensely proud as she scored the All India Rank 93 in the Civil Services Examination. A huge congratulations to her on this achievement!"

In fact, according to Aishwarya, appearing for the civil services was always her dream.

Sheoran’s father is a colonel in the Army, she was born in Rajasthan and completed her higher education in Delhi. Now she lives with her family in Mumbai.

Tags:
UPSCAishwarya SheoranAishwarya Sheoran UPSCMiss India Aishwarya Sheoran'
