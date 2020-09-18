Civilian injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch for second consecutive day

A civilian was injured on Friday when Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, continuing its nefarious activities for the second consecutive day. The woman was injured during the shelling in Dharati area of Balakote sector in Mendhar subdivision.

At about 4.30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector, of the district. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

On September 17, an Indian Army soldier was injured when Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch district. The Pakistani troops continued shelling for two hours in Balakot and Mendhar sectors in the district. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply.

The Pakistani Army resorted to heavy firing of mortar shells for two hours targeting the Indian Army check posts and residential areas in Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district. The shelling created a panic scene in the rural areas bordering the Line of Control.

The soldier was injured when he was hit by a mortar splinter. After the first aid, he was referred to Rajouri military hospital. He has been identified as CB Pawar of Army's Artillery Regiment, and a resident of Mahararutra.

At the same time, 120 mm mortars fired by the Pakistani army targeting the residential areas damaged about a dozen houses in the area around the Line of Control. This nefarious act of the Pakistani army was also responded to by the Indian Army. A few moments after the Pakistani Army opened fire, the Indian Army stationed in the area started responding in a similar fashion to the Pakistani Army.

Both sides received heavy shelling for about two hours that it was heard from many kilometres away on the Jammu Poonch National Highway up to Bimber Gali.

The Centre on September 16 had stated that India has lost 95 soldiers, 75 of them during ceasefire violation by Pakistan and 20 more soldiers during border skirmishes with China since 2014.

In reply to a question in Parliament, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik gave a detailed answer. In 2015, four soldiers lost their lives when Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC); in 2016, seven soldiers lost their lives; in 2017, 23 soldiers were martyred; in 2018, 19 soldiers lost their lives and in 2020 (till September 14), nine soldiers martyred. With China, 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in 2020, Naik had added.

The fatal casualties of Army personnel in battle since 2014 stands at 738, stated Naik. In 2014, 78 personnel lost their lives; in 2015, 109 personnel were martyred; in 2016, 133 personnel lost their lives; in 2017, 137 were martyred; in 2018, 117 personnel lost their lives; in 2019, 107 were martyred, and in 2020, 57 personnel lost their lives.

Details of monetary benefits/ entitlements to the NOK of battle casualty (fatal):

1) Compensation/Pension/Terminal Dues paid by the govt.

(a) Liberalized family pension (LFP ): As applicable to Battle Casualty that is equal to emoluments last drawn by the deceased individual.

(b) Ex-gratia lump sum compensation from Central Government:-

(i) Death occurring due to accidents in the course of duties, Rs 25 lakh

(ii) Death in the course of duties attributable to acts of violence by terrorists. etc. Rs 25 lakh

(iii) Death occurring during enemy action in war or border skirmishes or in action against militants, terrorist. etc- Rs. 35 lakh

(iv) Death occurring while on duty in the specified high altitude, inaccessible border posts etc. on account of natural disasters, extreme weather conditions Rs 35 lakh

(v) Death occurring during enemy action in international war or warlike engagements which are specially notified Rs 45 lakh

(c) Death-cum-Retirement gratuity (DCRG): Based on the length of service rendered and emoluments last drawn by the deceased individual.

(d) Disable/war injury element of pension released by PCDA (P) Allahabad, as applicable.

2. Compensation/Pension/Terminal Dues (Ex-gratia) paid by the state govt. As applicable. Rates vary from State to State.

3. Other Benefits by the Govt:

(a) Compassionate Appointment to the NOK: As per eligibility and qualification of NOK of BC through respective Line Dates (as per Govt Scheme)

(b) Education Concessions: Full reimbursement of the tuition fee. Also full reimbursement of Hostel charges for those studying in boarding schools and colleges.

(c) Fare and Rail Travel Concession: 75% concession on base fare by Indian Air Lines and for travel by Second Class Sleeper by train.