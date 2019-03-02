Civilian injured in IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar: A civilian was on Saturday injured in a fresh blast in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The IED explosion took place at around 3 am in Amlar area of Tral.

Reports suggest that the explosive device was allegedly laid targeting security patrol vehicles. The IED, however, exploded prematurely, injuring the civilian.

A team of Jammu and Kashmir Police have already reached the spot and have initiated an investigation into the matter. one civilian has been injured . IED was laid to target security forces patrol vehicles but seems to have exploded prematurely.

The explosion comes amid prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pulwama attack on February 14.

Tensions between the two countries escalated further after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's training camps near Pakistan's Balakot. This came 11 days after Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed​ (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack on a CRPF convoy Pulwama, killing 40 soldiers.