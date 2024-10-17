Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2807840https://zeenews.india.com/india/cji-chandrachud-formally-proposes-justice-khannas-name-as-his-successor-2807840.html
NewsIndia
DY CHANDRACHUD

CJI Chandrachud Formally Proposes Justice Khanna's Name As His Successor

Upon approval by the government, Justice Khanna will become the 51st Chief Justice of India. 

 

|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 10:43 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CJI Chandrachud Formally Proposes Justice Khanna's Name As His Successor

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud has formally proposed Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor. In a communication to the Union government, Chief Justice Chandrachud stated that since he is demitting office on November 10, Justice Khanna would be his successor.

Upon approval by the government, Justice Khanna will become the 51st Chief Justice of India. He is set to serve a tenure of six months, concluding on May 13, 2025, before his retirement. The letter is written as per convention where the retiring Chief Justice of India nominates the second-most senior judge a successor. The Union government then approves the recommendation.

Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI on November 9, 2022. Judges of the Supreme Court retire by the age of 65. Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983 and initially practised at the district courts at the Tis Hazari complex, and later in the High Court of Delhi and tribunals.

He was elevated as an additional Judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and was made a permanent judge in 2006. Justice Khanna was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019.

Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, born November 11, 1959, is an Indian jurist, who is the 50th and current chief justice of India serving since November 2022. He was appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of India in May 2016 and also previously served as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court from 2013 to 2016 and as a judge of the Bombay High Court from 2000 to 2013.

CJI Chandrachud was educated at Delhi University and Harvard University and has practised as a lawyer for Sullivan& Cromwell and in the Bombay High Court.

He has been part of benches that delivered landmark judgments such as the electoral bond scheme verdict, the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict, the Sabarimala case, the same-sex marriage case and on revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Are Khalistanis Afraid of Lawrence Bishnoi?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Are Policemen Avoiding Kumbh Duty?
DNA Video
DNA: Cure for ‘Thook Jihad’ Found?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is Kharge Accused of Grabbing WAQF Land?
DNA Video
DNA: India Responds Strongly to Justin Trudeau’s Accusations in Nijjar Murder Case
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Involvement in Baba Siddique’s Murder: A Growing Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lala Hardayal: A Forgotten Freedom Fighter
DNA Video
DNA: Bahraich Riots- Is India Becoming Like Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Medicines Worth Lakhs Seized in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: What is Om Certificate? A new controversy has erupted
NEWS ON ONE CLICK