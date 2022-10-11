NewsIndia
CJI

Like father like son: CJI Uday Umesh Lalit names son of 16th CJI Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor

CJI Lalit wrote to the Central government in this regard, recommending the name of Justice Chandrachud.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 01:03 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • On Tuesday, Justice Chandrachud was formally named the 50th CJI
  • He will have a tenure of two years and he would demit office on November 10, 2024

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit has recommended the name of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud as his successor. Chief Justice Lalit will demit office on November 8, after a tenure of 74 days.

On Tuesday, Justice Chandrachud was formally named the 50th CJI at a gathering of all Supreme Court judges.

He will have a tenure of two years and he would demit office on November 10, 2024. CJI Lalit wrote to the Central government in this regard, recommending the name of Justice Chandrachud.

Chief Justice Lalit appointed Chandrachud, as per established practice of the CJI naming the senior-most judge as his successor. According to the Memorandum of Procedure, the Centre asks the outgoing CJI to name the successor, just before a month of retirement.

On October 7, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju sent a letter to the CJI for sending his recommendations for the appointment of his successor.

CJIChief justice of IndiaUday Umesh LalitJustice D.Y. ChandrachudSupreme CourtSC

