Claims of Bharat Biotech producing 6 crore Covaxin doses monthly false: Centre

New Delhi: The central government on Friday (May 28) said that reports claiming Bharat Biotech producing 6 crore Covaxin doses per month are false. It said that such production capacity would be achieved by July.

The Centre further said that the production would reach nearly 10 crore doses per month by September.

“There have been some unfound media reports on unaccounted vaccine doses of Bharat Biotech. These reports are incorrect and are not supported by full information on the matter,” the Centre said in a statement.

“The claims of Bharat Biotech having 6 crore doses is an error of comprehension among some quarters reporting the said matter,” it added.

“The current production capacity of indigenously developed Covaxin vaccine will be doubled by May-June 2021 and then increased nearly 6-7 fold by July - August 2021 i.e increasing the production from 1 crore vaccine doses in April 2021 to 6-7 crore vaccine dose/month in July – August,” the government said, adding, “It is expected to reach nearly 10 crore doses per month by September 2021.”

The government said that as of May 28, Bharat Biotech has supplied 2,76,66,860 vaccine doses to it.

“Out of these, 2,20,89,880 doses including wastage, have been consumed by all the States/ UTs in the ongoing COVID-19 Vaccination drive. With this, the balance available doses of vaccines with States/UTs are 55,76,980 doses. Private hospitals have also received 13,65,760 doses of Covaxin in the same month,” said the government.