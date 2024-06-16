New Delhi: Section 144 has been imposed after a clash erupted between two communities near Ramdas Chowrasta in the Medhak district of Telangana over the alleged illegal transport of cows, police said.

The senior police said that Section 144 is imposed in the area and currently the situation is under control.

"The police imposed Section 144 in the area and the situation is under control now," Medak Superintendent of Police Office B Bala Swamy said.

A few individuals have been taken into custody and the investigation is on as the cases are being registered against both parties and the situation is under control for now, the police officer said.

According to police, the scuffle broke out when leaders from Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders stopped the transportation of the cows. Rather than filing a complaint, they staged a protest.

"The scuffle led to two persons receiving injuries. After that, both parties staged a protest on the road. The hospital where the injured persons were receiving treatment was also attacked," Swamy said, ANI reported.

What Is Section 144?

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibits the gathering of four or more people in an area and is usually implemented to avoid any protests that could lead to violence and riots.