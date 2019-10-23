Clash breaks out between BJP, TMC workers in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

New Delhi: A clash once again broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC)workers in West Bengal's Cooch Behar earlier on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

Offices of both the parties were vandalised during the clash. No casualties have been reported so far.

West Bengal: Clash broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Coochbehar, earlier today. Offices of both the parties were vandalised. pic.twitter.com/fIqBy2K57h — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2019

Several instances of clashes between BJP and TMC workers have been reported from West Bengal since May 2019. Lok Sabha election in the state was marred by violence as clashes reports of clashes between the two parties featured in headlines.

Just last week, a TMC was killed in Cooch Behar as violent clashes erupted during BJP's Sankalp Yatra in Pundibari.

The BJP claimed that the TMC cadres prevented the rally from advancing and supporters from both the parties clashed with each other. Later, the BJP cadres reportedly vandalised and ransacked four TMC party offices and crude bombs were hurled at the cadres.

The TMC leader got trapped in the bombing and died suffering a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the local hospital where he was declared brought dead. However, the BJP ruled out the allegations.

In September too, two policemen and ten BJP workers were injured after a clash broke out between the two sides in Rampur area of Cooch Behar district.

(With ANI inputs)