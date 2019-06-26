close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP

Clashes between two factions of BJP in Coochbehar district, 12 injured

The incident, a factional feud, took place in Mathabhanga town of the district injuring the people from both sides. 

Clashes between two factions of BJP in Coochbehar district, 12 injured

At least 12 people were injured on Wednesday after clashes broke out between two factions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Coochbehar district of West Bengal. The incident, a factional feud, took place in Mathabhanga town of the district injuring the people from both sides. 

Live TV

In the clashes, two women--Sabitri Bairagi and Amala Sarkar--suffered serious injuries. They were rushed to the Coochbehar Medical College and Hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment. The state police have also rushed to the spot.

Tags:
BJPWest Bengal BJPWest Bengal clashes
Next
Story

Government appoints 255 senior bureaucrats as in-charge of water-stressed districts

Must Watch

PT17M46S

19 ki 19 Kahaniya: Watch top 19 stories of the day