Clashes between two factions of BJP in Coochbehar district, 12 injured

At least 12 people were injured on Wednesday after clashes broke out between two factions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Coochbehar district of West Bengal. The incident, a factional feud, took place in Mathabhanga town of the district injuring the people from both sides.

In the clashes, two women--Sabitri Bairagi and Amala Sarkar--suffered serious injuries. They were rushed to the Coochbehar Medical College and Hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment. The state police have also rushed to the spot.