Class 10 results 2019 will not be declared today: CBSE

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday said that the Class 10 board exam results 2019 will not be declared on Sunday.

Rama Sharma, PRO CBSE said, ''There is unconfirmed fake news being circulated on some social media platforms about CBSE class X results are being announced today. It is to inform all principals, students, parents and public that CBSE class X results will not be declared today.''

Sharma further said that the CBSE Board will duly inform the date, time and arrangements to access results, through official communication.

It was earlier reported that the CBSE Board will declare the Class 10 board exam results 2019 on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

The results would be available on the board's official websites: cbseresults.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, the reports said.

It may be recalled that the CBSE board had declared the Class 12 exam results on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by CBSE last month, the CBSE board examination was conducted in about 6,000 examination centres across India and abroad.

A total of 31,14,831 students registered for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations this year, out of which 18,27,472 registered for the Class 10 exams.

The highest number of candidates who registered for Class 10, Class 12 exams and overall were from Delhi. According to the figures released by the board, 5,69,696 candidates had registered for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from Delhi.

This year maximum female candidates (2,72,271) appeared from Delhi and the maximum male candidates (3,38,613) appeared from Uttar Pradesh (UP).