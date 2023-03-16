Class 10 Student Commits Suicide In Rajasthan's Dholpur, Landlord Dies Of Heart Attack After Seeing Body Hanging

Jaipur: In another heart-wrenching suicide case from Rajasthan, a class 10 student ended his life by hanging himself in a rented room owing to exam pressure in Dholpur district. The landlord of the rented room died of a heart attack after seeing the body hanging, news agency PTI quoted police said Thursday. According to police, the incident occurred in Dholpur's Madhavanand colony, where Pushpendra Rajput (17) lived as a tenant and attended a private school. According to police, he returned from his village on Wednesday and committed suicide that night.

One of the family members of the landlord, identified as Bahadur Singh (70), saw the body hanging in the room and screamed for help. When Singh saw the body hanging, his health suddenly deteriorated and he eventually collapsed, police said.

"A suicide note has been recovered from the student's room. The landlord apparently died of a heart attack after seeing the body hanging in the room. Bodies have been kept at a hospital mortuary," Nihalganj Station House Officer Vijay Meena said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post mortem. A case has been registered under CrPc section , police added.

Earlier in February, 17-year-old Abhishek, a coaching student in Rajasthan`s Kota committed suicide by hanging himself owing to the pressure of exams. The boy who hailed from UP's Badaun was living in a Kota hostel for the last two years and was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). He was not going to coaching for some time but was taking online classes from the hostel itself.

In the suicide note, Abhishek wrote: "I am apologising to you. I came to Kota on my own free will. No one pressurised me. Sorry Didi, Mummy Sorry Bhai, Sorry friends. Forgive me, I have lost. That`s why I want to die."

On receiving information about Abhishek`s suicide, father Aram Singh reached Kota on Friday morning. He said parents know how they raise children and teach them, but the coaching institutes "discriminate".

"That`s why children are committing suicide. Why is such a situation arising? What is the atmosphere that children are committing suicide," he questioned.