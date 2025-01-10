Class 12 Student Detained for Sending Bomb Threat Emails To 23 Delhi Schools

New Delhi: A Class 12 student has been detained by the Delhi Police for allegedly sending bomb threats to schools in the city, sources told PTI.

Action came after, around 10 schools received bomb threats on Thursday, adding to a recent string of such incidents in the capital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, Ankit Chauhan, told ANI that the suspect was responsible for the last 23 threat emails sent to various schools in Delhi. “During interrogation, he admitted that he had sent threat emails earlier as well,” Chauhan stated.

The student, a minor, was apprehended by the south district police, sources revealed.

Officials said more details will be shared during a press conference at police headquarters later today.

Venkateshwar Global School was among several schools in Delhi to receive bomb threats, PTI reported. The email was sent a day after a blast at the Rohini Prashant Vihar PVR Multiplex on November 28.

According to a police officer cited by PTI, the threat email came from two siblings studying at the school. Their motive was to delay the upcoming exams.