Class 2 students making bhelpuri in Mumbai school goes viral: Watch video

New Delhi: Children who participate in team-building exercises in school learn teamwork and collaboration. In one such team-building exercise, students turned into chefs, a video of which has been making the rounds on social media. Students from Class 2 at a Mumbai school can be seen cooperating to make zingy, tangy, and slightly spicy bhelpuri inside of their classroom in the viral video. In the video, students line up and gradually add the ingredients for bhelpuri to a large bowl that is set down on a table.

Girls add the onion and tomatoes after a boy puts in the puffed rice. Then, some coriander and toasted chana are added by other children. A boy squeezes a lemon as well. The star of the show was the young child who salt-seasoned the food in imitation of Salt Bae at the end of the video. The video, which was posted by the RJF Nagriksatta page on Instagram, has received an astounding 10.2 million views.

According to the caption, the students were from Mumbai's Lalji Trikamji MPS English Medium School. All Instagram users appreciated the school's initiative to foster a sense of team spirit and cooperation among the students. One Instagram user posted "So proud," another commented "Cute salt bae".



