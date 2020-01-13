Classes resume in JNU, VC Jagadesh Kumar appeal students for registration

New Delhi: Classes for winter session has started at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday. Vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said that fifty percent of the students have already paid their hostel dues and registered their names for the upcoming examination.

JNU VC said, ''The first day of winter semester has started and more than 50% of the students have paid their hostel dues and registered''. He further appealed to those students who haven't registered for the examination yet saying, ''classes have begun and I appeal to all students to register else it will lead to loss of one academic year.''

Earlier, Kumar had said that the administration is making every effort to make sure that students and teachers have a conducive environment to pursue their academic activities without any disturbance.

The university has extended the registration deadline for the 2020 Winter Semester to January 15 after the violent incident at the JNU campus. However, students who fail to register until the given time will be charged late fines.

A violent incident took place in the university campus on January 5, where a masked mob attacked the teachers and students of the university. Several students and teachers, including JNU Students` Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the attack.

(With agency input)