CLAT 2021 results today, here's how to check at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

New Delhi: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 result will be announced today (July 28) by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on their official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2021 Examination was held on July 23 after the Supreme Court said that it would not postpone the exam at this stage.

Here's how to check CLAT results 2021 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in:

1. Visit the Consortium of National Law Universities' official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. When declared, click on the 'CLAT Result 2021' option displayed on the home page.

3. Enter the login credentials.

4. Click on the 'submit' option.

5. Your CLAT 2021 result will be displayed on the mobile/desktop screen.

The counselling invite list will be published on July 29. Click here to check the 'Calendar for CLAT-2021'.

CLAT, which is a national level entrance exam for admissions to UG and PG law programmes, is offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. It is conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.