हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CLAT

CLAT 2021 results today, here's how to check at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The CLAT 2021 exam was held on July 23 after the Supreme Court said that it would not postpone the examination at this stage.

CLAT 2021 results today, here&#039;s how to check at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 result will be announced today (July 28) by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on their official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2021 Examination was held on July 23 after the Supreme Court said that it would not postpone the exam at this stage.

Here's how to check CLAT results 2021 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: 

1. Visit the Consortium of National Law Universities' official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. When declared, click on the 'CLAT Result 2021' option displayed on the home page.

3. Enter the login credentials. 

4. Click on the 'submit' option.

5. Your CLAT 2021 result will be displayed on the mobile/desktop screen.

The counselling invite list will be published on July 29. Click here to check the 'Calendar for CLAT-2021'.

CLAT, which is a national level entrance exam for admissions to UG and PG law programmes, is offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. It is conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CLATCLAT results
Next
Story

Barabanki accident: PM Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind condole death of those killed in shocking tragedy

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Breaking News: Sikhs for Justice's conspiracy to stop PM Modi from hoisting the flag on Independence Day