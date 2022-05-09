NEW DELHI: The Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT 2022) is scheduled to be conducted in June 2022 and the last date for registration is May 9, 2022. According to reports, the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will close the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 registrations from May 9.

“The Online Applications for CLAT 2022 will close at 11:59 PM on 9th May 2022. New registrations and submission of new applications will not be accepted and requests for submissions after the closure will not be considered,” the Consortium of National Law Universities said in an official statement issued on May 7.

“The candidates who have already submitted their application but not yet paid the fees, are allowed to make the payment and complete the ‘registration’ till 11:59 PM on Wednesday, 11th May 2022,” it added.

Eligible candidates must register themselves before the deadline ends. Candidates applying for the CLAT 2022 law entrance exams for National Law University (NLU) can do so by logging in to the official website: constoriumofnlus.ac.in.

The Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT 2022) is scheduled to be conducted in June 2022.

Steps to apply for CLAT 2022:

-Visit the official website – constoriumofnlus.ac.in

-On the homepage, click on the link that reads “CLAT 2022”

-Click on register as New User and login

-Fill in the application form and upload all required documents

-Pay the application fee and submit the form.

-SaveDownload and take a printout if needed.

For candidates who fall into General, OBC, PwD, PIO, and OCI categories, the application fee for taking admission in UG and PG is Rs 4000.

Meanwhile, candidates from the SC, ST and BPL categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 3500. The payment should be done through online modes such as Credit Card, Debit Card and Net Banking.