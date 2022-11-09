CLAT 2023 Exam in December, register before November 13 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

CLAT 2023: Consortium of National Law Universities, NLU will be conducting the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2023 Exam in December this year. According to the official schedule publicly released, individuals who desire to apply for law admissions at NLU must register on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, before November 13, 2022. The CLAT 2023 will take place on December 18, 2022, according to the official timetable. For those seeking admission to the 22 National Law University branches' 5-Year Integrated LLB and LLM programs, CLAT will be held. The CLAT exam will only be given this year once, according to a press release from the Consortium of NLUs on October 31, 2022. On December 18, 2022, a test will be given for UG and PG Admissions for the academic year 2023–2024.

CLAT 2023: Important Dates

Last date to apply November 13, 2022 Exam date December 18, 2022

CLAT 2023 Exam: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Login window and submit your registration

Fill in the application form and upload all documents

Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future references.

