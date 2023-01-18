CLAT 2023 First Provisional Allocation List RELEASED at consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Direct link here

CLAT 2023: Consortium of National Law Universities, NLUs released the counseling NLUs has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 First Provisional Allocation List on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.The provisional list for the Common Law Admission Test 2023, which was held on December 18, 2022, has been revealed. The exam was held in a single shift from 2 to 4 p.m. It was held at several locations around India. The allocation list includes information such as All India Rank, Admit Card No, Vertical Reservation, and more. The result of the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2023, was announced on December 23, 2022.

CLAT 2023: Here's how to download

Interested candidates should go to the CLAT official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, they should click on the first provisional list link

Post clicking on it, the CLAT 2023 first allotment list will be displayed on screen

Then they will have to click on the participating institute list to view the allotment list

The CLAT allotment list will open up on screen

They should check the same and take its printout for future reference

The CLAT 2023 Final answer key had previously been provided by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The final answer key was provided in response to candidate objections to the interim answer key. Candidates who took the CLAT 2023 Exam can view their CLAT results on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.