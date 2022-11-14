topStoriesenglish
CLAT 2023 registration deadline extended till November 18 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

CLAT 2023: The exam will be held for UG and PG Admissions on December 18, 2022 for the academic session of 2023 to 2024, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 10:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau

CLAT 2023: The consortium of National Law Universities, NLU has extended the deadline to register for Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2023 Exam. The deadline, which was supposed to end on November 13, will now end on November 18. The exam will be held in December, and interested applicants can submit their applications right away. Candidates must register on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, in order to apply for law admissions at NLU. For those seeking admission to the 22 National Law University branches' 5-Year Integrated LLB and LLM programmes, CLAT will be held. 

CLAT 2023: Important Dates

  • CLAT 2023 registration deadline will end on November 18, 2022
  • Earlier it was supposed to end on November 13, 2022
  • The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022

CLAT 2023: Here’s how to fill application form

  • Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website -consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • On the homepage, switch to CLAT 2023 tab and click on login window
  • Candidates will have to get themselves registered to generate log in credentials
  • They should fill in the application form and upload all documents
  • Candidates will have to pay the application fee and submit the form
  • They should download the confirmation page and take its printout for future references

CLAT is an annual exam for admission to 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes. 22 National Law University branches, including NLSIU Bangalore, NALSAR Hyderabad, and NLIU Bhopal, offer these programmes. In addition to NLU Jodhpur, there are NLU Jodhpur, WBNUJS Kolkata, HNLE Raipur, GNLU Gandhinagar, RMLNLU Lucknow, NLU Odisha, NUALS Kochi, CNLU Patna, NLU Tamil Nadu, DSNLU Vishakapatnam, NLUJA Assam, HPNLU Shimla, MNLU Aurangabad, MNLU Nagpur, DBRANLU Haryana.

