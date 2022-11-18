CLAT 2023 registration last date TODAY at consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

CLAT 2023: The consortium of National Law Universities, NLU will be closing the CLAT 2023 registrations soon. According to the revised schedule, today, November 18, 2022, is the last day to submit an application for the CLAT 2023 test. On the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, candidates who are interested in applying for the CLAT exam can submit their registrations. The Common Law Admissions Test, or CLAT 2023 exam, had an earlier deadline of November 13, 2022. The NLU Consortium, however, made the decision to extend the registration deadline to today, November 18. Candidates from the general category must pay an application fee of Rs. 4,000 for the CLAT 2023. The CLAT 2023 exam's application fee is Rs. 3,500 for applicants who fall under the SC, ST, and BPL categories. Online payment options like credit cards, debit cards, and net banking are available.

CLAT 2023: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for CLAT 2023

Enter your email ID, date of birth, and other credentials to register

Fill in the application form and upload all documents asked for

Pay the application and exam fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The CLAT 2023 Exam will be administered by National Law University, NLU, on December 18, 2022. Candidates may submit their applications by tonight at 11:59 PM for LLB and LLM programs offered by various NLU chapters.