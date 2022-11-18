topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CLAT 2023

CLAT 2023 registration last date TODAY at consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

CLAT 2023: Candidates who wish to apply for CLAT 2023 must note that today November 18, 2022, is the last date to apply on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 07:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CLAT 2023 registration last date TODAY at consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

CLAT 2023: The consortium of National Law Universities, NLU will be closing the CLAT 2023 registrations soon. According to the revised schedule, today, November 18, 2022, is the last day to submit an application for the CLAT 2023 test. On the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, candidates who are interested in applying for the CLAT exam can submit their registrations. The Common Law Admissions Test, or CLAT 2023 exam, had an earlier deadline of November 13, 2022. The NLU Consortium, however, made the decision to extend the registration deadline to today, November 18. Candidates from the general category must pay an application fee of Rs. 4,000 for the CLAT 2023. The CLAT 2023 exam's application fee is Rs. 3,500 for applicants who fall under the SC, ST, and BPL categories. Online payment options like credit cards, debit cards, and net banking are available.

CLAT 2023: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided for CLAT 2023
  • Enter your email ID, date of birth, and other credentials to register
  • Fill in the application form and upload all documents asked for
  • Pay the application and exam fees, if any, and submit the form
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

The CLAT 2023 Exam will be administered by National Law University, NLU, on December 18, 2022. Candidates may submit their applications by tonight at 11:59 PM for LLB and LLM programs offered by various NLU chapters.

Live Tv

clat 2023clat date 2023clat examCLAT 2023 exam dateclat exam dateclat formCLAT registrationclast registration last dateclat registration 2023clat 2023 form dateclat pg 2023clat pgclat syllabusCLAT 2023 syllabusCLAT 2023 application formConsortiumclat consortium 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray passed away in 2012
DNA Video
DNA: 'Battle' of life for salt farmers
DNA Video
DNA: 'Market research' of fake cancer drugs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lance Naik Manju's historic jump from 10,000 feet
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites