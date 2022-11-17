CLAT 2023 registration window closes TOMORROW at consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Steps to fill application form

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities(NLUs) will close the CLAT 2023 registration window tomorrow, November 18, 2022. Candidates may submit their applications for CLAT 2023 online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the consortium's official website. Before the deadline, all applicants who intend to sit for the CLAT 2023 exam must submit their application. The consortium later extended the registration deadline for CLAT 2023 from its original date of November 13 to November 18, 2022. All candidates who missed the previous deadline have one final chance to apply. The 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) and numerous more private institutions accept applicants through the CLAT exam, which is administered annually. On December 18, 2022, a number of test centers around the nation will host the CLAT 2023 exam in an offline format. On their CLAT admit cards, candidates can view the exam centers that have been assigned to them.

CLAT 2023 application form: Here’s how to fill out the application form

Visit the official website of consortium - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2023 link.

Register as a new user

Fill the CLAT application form by entering personal, academic details, communication details along with NLU preferences.

Submit the application form

Complete the application process by submitting CLAT registration fee.

Candidates in the general category must pay Rs. 4,000 to apply for CLAT 2023. While the registration cost for those who are SC/ST or BPL is Rs. 3,500. Candidates can pay the application cost online using a method like net banking, a credit card, or a debit card.