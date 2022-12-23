CLAT 2023 Results for UG, PG courses DECLARED at consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Direct link here

CLAT 2023: CLAT 2023 Common Law Admission Test Results have been released. Candidates who took the CLAT 2023 Exam can view their CLAT results on the consortiumofnlus.ac.in website. On December 23, 2022, a consortium of NLUs announced the CLAT 2023 results. The CLAT 2023 Final answer key had previously been made available by Consortium of National Law University. Based on the concerns candidates had with the tentative answer key, the final answer key was published. According to the official announcement for the CLAT 2023 Results, there were roughly 94.87% of people in attendance. Out of them, 44% are men, 56% are women, and 2 are transgender candidates.

CLAT 2023: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for CLAT 2023 Result

Enter your CLAT 2023 exam roll number, date of birth and other credentials asked for

Your CLAT 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

Two students received 100 percentile scores in the CLAT UG exam, while four others received 99.99 percentile scores. One student achieved scores in the 99.99th and 99.98th percentiles on the CLAT PG Exam. On December 18, 2023, CLAT 2023 was held for both undergraduate and graduate programmes.