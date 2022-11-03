CLAT 2023: UG, PG Second Sample Paper RELEASED at consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Here’s how to download

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of NLUs (National Law Universities) has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 second sample paper today, November 03. Candidates can view and download the CLAT sample paper from the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Only the second sample paper is available for download to candidates who have enrolled for the CLAT 2023 exam. The official practice papers for CLAT 2023 will aid applicants in getting ready for the legal entrance test. Candidates will learn about and become acclimated to the actual exam paper pattern with the aid of the practice paper. The CLAT sample exam can be taken as many times as the candidate needs. Additionally, CNLU will shortly make available on its official website the third CLAT sample paper.

CLAT Sample Papers 2023: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of CLAT 2023 - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Then click on CLAT 2023 tab.

From the notification section click on the CLAT sample papers link.

The CLAT 2023 sample paper will get displayed on the screen.

Download the pdf and take a printout of the sample paper.

150 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) from the categories of English Language, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques will be included in the UG CLAT 2023 question paper.