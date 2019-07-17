close

Tirupati

Cleansing rituals performed at Tirupati after lunar eclipse

As per Hindu beliefs, all places of religious worship are closed and no religious rituals are performed during an eclipse.

Cleansing rituals performed at Tirupati after lunar eclipse
ANI Photo

Tirumala: Tirupati Balaji temple, situated atop Tirumala hills, was re-opened after 10 hours on Wednesday morning to perform the cleansing rituals after a lunar eclipse.

As per Hindu beliefs, all places of religious worship are closed and no religious rituals are performed during an eclipse. The Tirumala Tirupati temple, therefore, was closed at 7 PM on Tuesday evening and re-opened for cleansing rituals at 5 AM on Wednesday morning. Rituals of 'Suddhi' and 'Punyahavachanam' were performed. Later Suprabhata, Tomala and Archana were offered to the revered God. 

The temple, however, remained closed for devotees during these rituals.

Devotees were allowed for 'darshan' later in the day.

