Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk And 20 Others Detained During Protest At Ladakh Bhawan In Delhi

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, along with 20 other protestors, was detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday during a protest outside the Ladakh Bhawan in New Delhi. The group, consisting of 20 to 25 individuals, was peacefully fasting in solidarity with Wangchuk’s call for Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The protesters were taken to the Mandir Marg police station following their detention. Heavy police deployment was present to ensure law and order during the protest.

Protesters Claim Peaceful Sit-In

Some of the detained protesters argued that they were engaging in a peaceful sit-in rather than a disruptive protest. However, a senior police officer stated that the protest was unauthorized, as the group did not have the necessary permission to protest at Ladakh Bhawan. “They have filed an application to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar, and the application is still under consideration. No other site is allowed for their protest,” the officer clarified.

March from Leh to Delhi for Ladakh’s Constitutional Protection

Wangchuk and his supporters had marched from Leh to Delhi, pressing for Ladakh’s inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The Sixth Schedule provides special administrative provisions for tribal areas in northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram, offering autonomous councils with legislative, judicial, executive, and financial powers.

The activist group, demanding a meeting with top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was previously detained at Delhi’s Singhu border on September 30 and released on October 2.

Broader Demands for Ladakh

In addition to demanding protection under the Sixth Schedule, the protestors are also calling for statehood for Ladakh, the establishment of a public service commission, and the creation of separate Lok Sabha constituencies for Leh and Kargil districts.

These demands reflect growing concerns about Ladakh’s governance and representation since its separation from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

As their protest continues, Wangchuk and his group await permission to stage their demonstration at Jantar Mantar, where they hope to draw attention to their cause and secure a dialogue with the country’s leadership.