Climate Adaptation Summit 2021: India targeting 450 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity by 2030, says PM Narendra Modi

File Photo (PIB)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 25, 2021) addressed the Climate Adaptation Summit 2021 and said that India is targeting 450 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity by the year 2030.

PM Narendra Modi noted that the 'Climate Adaptation' is more significant today than ever before and that it is a key element of India's developmental efforts.

His said in his address, "We have promised ourselves that: We will not just meet our Paris Agreement targets, but exceed them; We will not just arrest environmental degradation but reverse it; and, We will not just create new capacities but make them an agent for global good."

"Our actions show our commitment," expressed the Prime Minister and said, "We are targeting 450 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity by 2030."

He also stated that India is promoting LED lights and is saving 38 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

During the Climate Adaptation Summit 2021's address, PM Modi said that India is going to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

He also said, "We are providing clean cooking fuel to 80 million rural households. We are connecting 64 million households to piped water supply."

PM said that India's civilizational values teach us that importance of living in harmony with nature.

"Our ancient scripture Yajurveda teaches us that our relationship with planet earth is that of a mother and her child. If we take care of mother earth, she will continue to nurture us," said PM Modi.

"To adapt to Climate Change, our lifestyles must also adapt to this ideal. This sentiment should guide our way forward, he expressed.    

