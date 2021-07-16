Clinical trial for COVID vaccines for children almost complete: Centre to HC

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday (July 16) informed the Delhi High Court that clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines for children under 18 years of age are going on and on the verge of completion.

A policy will be formed by the government and children will be vaccinated when experts give permission, the Centre said according to news agency PTI.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh observed, “Let the trials be done, otherwise it would be a disaster if vaccines are administered without trials that too in case of children.”

“Once trials are over, you quickly apply to children. The whole country is waiting,” it added.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 6.

The high court was hearing a PIL filed on behalf of a minor. It sought directions for the immediate vaccination of those in the 12-17 age group on the ground that there were fears a likely third wave of COVID-19 could affect them more.

Over 41.10 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to states and union territories, and more than 2.51 crore jabs are available with them and private hospitals, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said 52,90,640 more doses are in the process of being supplied.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 38,58,75,958 doses, according to data available at 8 am, the ministry said.

