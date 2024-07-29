Close Call For Bihar Sampark Kranti Passengers; Major Train Accident Averted As Coaches Get Detached

Passengers of the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express had a close call when the train's coupling broke near the Repura railway crossing in Samastipur district. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. between Karpoori Gram and Pusa railway stations within the Sonpur division. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to Raushan Kumar, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of the Sonpur division, the coupling malfunction occurred in the middle of the train, causing the engine and more than 10 coaches to separate and travel a few kilometers away from the remaining part of the train.

After the coupling failure, the train's guard notified the driver to halt the train and informed senior officials at the nearby Samastipur railway station and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office in Sonpur.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident. Officials stated that all trains are subjected to thorough technical inspections before being allowed to travel on the route, suggesting potential negligence in this case.

Senior officials and technical teams arrived at the scene promptly, reattached the engine and coaches to the rest of the train, and after a one-hour delay, the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express continued its journey to Delhi. This train operates between Darbhanga and Delhi.