Close Shave For Driver As Truck Slips, Falls Into Valley In Himachal Due To Icy Road| WATCH

Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy snowfall this month, which turned the state into a picturesque winter wonderland. However, this beauty has also brought challenges for locals and tourists alike. Many have faced the dangers of driving on icy as vehicles skid out of control.

Recently, one such video went viral on social media showing a small truck in Manali slipping down a snowy road and falling into the Valley. The incident highlights the risks of driving in the region’s harsh winter conditions.

The video shows the truck beginning to slip on the icy road, and at that moment, the driver quickly jumps out of the moving vehicle, narrowly escaping a potentially tragic fall.

As shown in the video, the driver initially tried to stop the vehicle, but even he could be seen slipping on the road. Within a couple of seconds, the truck fell into the Valley.

"Due to fresh snowfall on Friday, about 1,000 tourists and other vehicles were stuck in Solang Nala. There were about 5,000 tourists in these vehicles. The vehicles and tourists have been rescued by Kullu Police and taken to safe places. The rescue operation is still going on," the police said in a post on X.