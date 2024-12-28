Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2836977https://zeenews.india.com/india/close-shave-for-driver-as-truck-slips-falls-into-valley-in-himachal-due-to-icy-road-watch-2836977.html
NewsIndia
HIMACHAL PRADESH

Close Shave For Driver As Truck Slips, Falls Into Valley In Himachal Due To Icy Road| WATCH

The video shows that the driver quickly jumped out of the moving vehicle, narrowly escaping a potentially tragic fall.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2024, 02:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Close Shave For Driver As Truck Slips, Falls Into Valley In Himachal Due To Icy Road| WATCH

Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy snowfall this month, which turned the state into a picturesque winter wonderland. However, this beauty has also brought challenges for locals and tourists alike. Many have faced the dangers of driving on icy as vehicles skid out of control.

Recently, one such video went viral on social media showing a small truck in Manali slipping down a snowy road and falling into the Valley. The incident highlights the risks of driving in the region’s harsh winter conditions.

The video shows the truck beginning to slip on the icy road, and at that moment, the driver quickly jumps out of the moving vehicle, narrowly escaping a potentially tragic fall.

As shown in the video, the driver initially tried to stop the vehicle, but even he could be seen slipping on the road. Within a couple of seconds, the truck fell into the Valley.

"Due to fresh snowfall on Friday, about 1,000 tourists and other vehicles were stuck in Solang Nala. There were about 5,000 tourists in these vehicles. The vehicles and tourists have been rescued by Kullu Police and taken to safe places. The rescue operation is still going on," the police said in a post on X.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK