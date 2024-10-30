'Closely Following Developments': US Welcomes India-China Border Disengagement, But...

The United States has welcomed the 'reduction in tensions' along the India-China border following the recent disengagement of troops of the two neighbouring countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday that Washington is closely monitoring the situation, and it also discussed with New Delhi the latest developments along the LAC. However, he further clarified that the US has not played any role in the resolution.

Speaking at the daily press briefing on Tuesday, Miller said, "We are closely following the developments, and we understand that both countries have taken initial steps to withdraw troops from the friction points along the LAC. We welcome any reduction in tensions along the border."

"We have talked to our Indian partners and taken a brief on it, but we did not play any role in this resolution," he added. Meanwhile, the disengagement process in the Depsang and Demchok areas of the Eastern Ladakh sector is almost over, defence sources told news agency ANI. The armies of India and China are verifying the vacation of positions and removal of infrastructure by each other there, the ANI sources added.

India has been working towards resolving this long-standing dispute to restore the pre-April 2020 situation prior to the onset of Chinese aggression in the area. On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that frontier troops of both nations are engaged in "relevant work" in line with the agreement reached on border issues. During a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that this work is progressing "smoothly."