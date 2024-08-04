Advertisement
JAMMU AND KASHMIR NEWS

Cloudburst Hits Jammu And Kashmir’s Ganderbal District, Flooding Nearby Areas

A cloudburst hit the Cherwan Kangan area of Jammu & Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 08:56 AM IST
Picture source: 'X'

A cloudburst hit the Cherwan Kangan area of Jammu & Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday. The incident has damaged paddy fields and stranded several vehicles in the debris and led to flooding in nearby residential areas.

The SSG Road near Padawbal is currently blocked due to an overflowing canal, which has deposited mud on the road. No casualties have been reported so far. 

ADC Ganderbal, Gulzar Ahmad told ANI, "This cloudburst occurred in the intervening night of Sunday. Debris have been accumulated here, but with God's grace, no lives have been lost. Our priority is to clear the road... In those houses in which the debris has been entered, we rescued those people and shifted them to safer places. The district police, administration and private establishments are working in tandem. We will be able to clear it today only."

More details awaited. 

 

