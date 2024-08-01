Cloudburst Hits Himachal Pradesh, One Dead, Nine Missing

At least one people died while nine are reported missing after the incident of cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday morning.

A cloudburst struck Thaltukhod in the Padhar subdivision of Mandi, leading to one fatality and nine individuals reported missing. Several houses have been damaged in the aftermath. District authorities and a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been dispatched to the affected area, according to Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan.

In a separate incident in Himachal Pradesh, 19 individuals are currently missing following a severe cloudburst in the Samej Khad area of Rampur in Shimla district. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been dispatched to the affected region to conduct search and rescue operations. Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap confirmed the incident and the ongoing efforts to locate the missing persons. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

More details awaited