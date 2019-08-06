close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chamoli

Cloudburst triggers bridge collapse in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Thousands of visitors were left stranded in the region after six bridges collapsed on Tuesday here due to relentless rains triggered by a cloud burst.

Cloudburst triggers bridge collapse in Uttarakhand&#039;s Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttrakhand): Thousands of visitors were left stranded in the region after six bridges collapsed on Tuesday here due to relentless rains triggered by a cloud burst.

Apart from bridges, a portion of the kitchen of a primary school also collapsed due to heavy downpour.

Rescue teams have been rushed to the areas where the extent of the damage is too much.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted heavy rains in Chamoli for next few days with minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 15 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius.

 

Tags:
ChamoliUttarakhandBridge collapseRainfall
Next
Story

'Jaan bhi de denge', says Amit Shah as Congress raises PoK issue in Lok Sabha

Must Watch

PT8M3S

Stirring in Pakistan after abrogation of Section 370 from Kashmir