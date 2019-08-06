Cloudburst triggers bridge collapse in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttrakhand): Thousands of visitors were left stranded in the region after six bridges collapsed on Tuesday here due to relentless rains triggered by a cloud burst.

Apart from bridges, a portion of the kitchen of a primary school also collapsed due to heavy downpour.

Rescue teams have been rushed to the areas where the extent of the damage is too much.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted heavy rains in Chamoli for next few days with minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 15 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius.