CM Arvind Kejriwal exempts road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles in Delhi

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Sunday (October 11, 2020) announced to exempt road tax on the Battery Operated Vehicles in Delhi under its new Electric Vehicle Policy.

Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took to Twitter and wrote, "Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM Arvind Kejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles."

He added, "With right incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles."

Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles. With right incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles pic.twitter.com/XVm9JKYmIE — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) October 11, 2020

Recently, Gahlot had also directed manufacturers and dealers of the high security registration plates (HSRP) to take no new bookings till further notice.

He had instructed them not to book any new appointment for the HSRP fitment until a proper system is in place and also instructed the Transport Department to delay enforcement until further orders.

The Minister also ordered HSRP, OEM manufacturers and dealers to put a system in place addressing the grievances of the vehicle owners.

He directed the Transport Department to restrain from taking coercive measures in order to enforce rules pertaining to HSRP.

Live TV