हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal

CM Arvind Kejriwal exempts road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles in Delhi

Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM Arvind Kejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles." 

CM Arvind Kejriwal exempts road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles in Delhi
File Photo: Twitter/@CMODelhi

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Sunday (October 11, 2020) announced to exempt road tax on the Battery Operated Vehicles in Delhi under its new Electric Vehicle Policy.

Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took to Twitter and wrote, "Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM Arvind Kejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles." 

He added, "With right incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles."

Recently, Gahlot had also directed manufacturers and dealers of the high security registration plates (HSRP) to take no new bookings till further notice. 

He had instructed them not to book any new appointment for the HSRP fitment until a proper system is in place and also instructed the Transport Department to delay enforcement until further orders.

The Minister also ordered HSRP, OEM manufacturers and dealers to put a system in place addressing the grievances of the vehicle owners.

He directed the Transport Department to restrain from taking coercive measures in order to enforce rules pertaining to HSRP.

Live TV

Tags:
Arvind KejriwalBattery Operated VehiclesKailash Gehlot
Next
Story

3-week holiday for Karnataka schools from October 12 to 30 as COVID-19 cases surge
  • 70,53,806Confirmed
  • 1,08,334Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M48S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Oct 11, 2020