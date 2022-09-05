NewsIndia
PUNJAB

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann's BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: UGC pay scale for teachers to be implemented in Punjab from October- Read here

Implementation of the UGC 7th pay commission has been a major demand of college and university teachers in Punjab.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 02:11 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced his government will implement the UGC pay scales in colleges and universities from October
  • A notification in this regard will be issued soon
  • He also said that an approval has been given to hire guest faculty in government colleges

Punjab: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced his government will implement the University Grants Commission pay scales in colleges and universities from October in the state. He also said that an approval has been given to hire guest faculty in government colleges. Making the announcement on Teachers' Day, the chief minister said, In all colleges and universities in Punjab, the University Grants Commission (UGC) 7th pay commission will be implemented from October 1, 2022."

Implementation of the UGC 7th pay commission has been a major demand of college and university teachers in Punjab. Mann further said to meet the shortage of teachers, an approval has been given to hire guest faculty teachers in all government colleges in the state.

A notification in this regard will be issued soon, he said in a video message. The AAP leader added that an increase in the pay of the guest faculty teachers who have been teaching in colleges for the last 18-20 years has also been made.

